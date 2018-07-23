Troy Merritt is used to waiting, so what’s one more day?

The Spring Lake Park graduate who has bounced around from tour to tour in his golf career waited out a soggy day of weather delays Sunday in Kentucky at the Barbasol Championship. He returned to the course Monday morning and turned in a 5-under 67 to win by one at 23 under.

It’s his first PGA Tour victory since 2015 and it comes with some big bonuses. The victory gets him a spot in the PGA Championship next month at Bellerive near St. Louis, an invitation to the Players Championship in March and a two-year exemption on tour. That means he’s a shoo-in to play in the inaugural 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine over Fourth of July weekend.

“It’s been a long time coming,” an emotional Merritt told the Golf Channel after his round. “It was great all week. I’m glad we got to finish 72 holes. We’re going to celebrate this one for a while.”

Merritt, who shot a course-record 10-under 62 in Round 1, started to heat up Monday with a hole-out eagle from 133 yards on No. 8 that got him to 21 under. He played smart, steady golf from there with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 13-14 that gave him a cushion.

He picks up $630,000 for the victory and 300 FedEx Cup points, moving him nearly 70 spots up the season-long leaderboard.

Merritt, 32, started his college career at Winona State before transferring to Boise State; he now lives in Boise.

The 2015 Quicken Loans National in Washington, D.C., was his other PGA Tour win.

Merritt won by one stroke over Billy Horschel, Tom Lovelady and Richy Werenski.

Play was halted on Sunday at Keene Trace Golf Club came with four leaders — Hunter Mahan, Robert Streb, Lovelady and Merritt at 18-under par.