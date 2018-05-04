PLAN HOTW180017

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,718

Bed/bathrooms: 3 /4

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 3

Foundation: Unfinished walkout basement

Home plan: Sprawling ranch offers room to expand

Every bedroom is a suite and the layout is open and flowing in this Craftsman-style ranch. The island kitchen opens to a fireplace-warmed screened porch for year-round outdoor living. Across the home, the master suite features a computer alcove, a tray ceiling in the bedroom and private door to the porch. The basement can be finished to hold two more bedrooms, a kitchenette, exercise room and various fun rooms.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.