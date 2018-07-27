After an almost 10-year absence, Sportsman's Warehouse is returning to the Twin Cities.

The Midvale, Utah-based retailer for fishing, hunting and camping gear opened a store in Coon Rapids on Friday and will hold a formal grand opening event next weekend.

"The Coon Rapids store will reintroduce our brand to more than two million hunters and anglers in the state of Minnesota," Jon Barker, chief executive of Sportsman's Warehouse said in a statement.

The store at 3420 124th Av. NW. in the Riverdale Commons Shopping Center used to be a Sports Authority. The new 30,000-square-foot store will devote a large portion of its space to fishing. "We tailor each location to the customers in the area, so the Minnesota store will have a bigger fishing assortment than our typical store," said Jared Tanner, vice president of marketing.

The store will also carry guns and ammunition, footwear and apparel. Although its selection of camping, fishing and hunting gear invites comparisons with Gander Outdoors, Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops, Tanner said the "warehouse" moniker sets it apart.

Sportsman's Warehouses are not a big box experience. "We're smaller and more convenient," Tanner said. "You can get in and out a lot faster." Tanner describes the warehouses as a "no-frills option with lower prices."

The Coon Rapids store will be the chain's 91st store in 23 states. Although Sportsman's also had stores in Woodbury and St. Cloud that closed in 2009, the company has no imminent plans for additional stores in Minnesota, Tanner said.

When Gander Mountain declared bankruptcy last year, Sportsman's Warehouse unsuccessfully attempted to buy the St. Paul-based chain. Businessman and TV personality Marcus Lemonis won a bankruptcy auction for the assets. He also owns Camping World.