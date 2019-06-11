A hazardous materials spill in a sanitation company building in St. Paul Park has emergency crews at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

Numerous Fire Department vehicles and at least one ambulance were on the multibuilding property of Tennis Sanitation, located at 720 4th St. Among those responding are numerous personnel in protective hazardous material suits.

No authorities from the city were immediately available to provide further details about the incident including what hazardous material was involved or whether anyone has fallen ill.

The spill is “contained in one of their buildings,” police said in a Facebook posting. “At this time, no evacuation is necessary for residents.”

Tennis Sanitation has been operating since 1966 and provides garbage and recycling collection for homes and commercial clients in many cities in Washington and Dakota counties.