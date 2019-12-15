A man was killed when his snowmobile struck a pickup truck south of the Twin Cities, authorities said Sunday.

The collision occurred just about sunset Saturday west of Montgomery on Lexington Road near 173rd Avenue, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said.

The operator was identified as Larry Gene Haynes, 55, of Montgomery.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Haynes was traveling north on a snowmobile trail "at a high rate of speed," when he failed to stop while crossing Lexington Road and hit the side of the westbound pickup.

Haynes was thrown from the snowmobile. Emergency responders rendered aid, but he died at the scene. Haynes was wearing a helmet.

Authorities said the pickup driver was not hurt.