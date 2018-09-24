A speeding motorist crashed his SUV into the ticket dispensing kiosk this weekend at a Twin Cities airport ramp and was killed, authorities said Monday.

The wreck occurred about 1 a.m. Saturday at the entrance to the Terminal 1 ramp for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, said airport spokesman Patrick Hogan.

The 26-year-old driver “sideswiped a light post, then crashed into the structure that surrounds the ticket spitters” for daily and short-term parking, Hogan said.

The motorist was traveling at “a high rate of speed” at a point where the limit is 30 miles per hour, he said.

Nothing at the scene suggested the man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Hogan said. The driver was wearing his seat belt, he added.

Hogan said the ramp entrance was closed nearly four hours, from shortly after 1 a.m. until about 4:45 a.m., to allow investigators to do their work and remove the vehicle.

“There aren’t a lot of vehicles parking at that time, and we were able to accommodate them at other ramps,” he said.

Hogan said the State Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash and will be responsible for releasing his identity. He said the man recently bought the SUV and had yet to put the title in his name.