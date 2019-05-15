A motorcyclist crashed and died after dark Tuesday in western Wisconsin, and authorities suspect drinking and speeding were factors.

The wreck occurred about 9:55 p.m. in the 1900 block of Dairyland Road on the southeastern edge of Menomonie, according to police.

The rider was dead at the scene, police said. The victim’s identity has yet to be disclosed.

“Preliminary investigation of the accident showed that speed and alcohol were possible factors,” a statement from police read.