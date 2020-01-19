SPCO goes North

The Capri Theater in north Minneapolis has been hosting St. Paul Chamber Orchestra events for 10 years, with chamber music recitals and family programs offered free of charge to North Side residents. The venue is currently being renovated, but the ongoing collaboration is marked this week in "Northside Celebration." A mix of gospel choir music, orchestral pieces and spoken word will be featured, in performances by the Northside Celebration Choir, the Courtland Pickens Community Youth Choir, the SPCO and actress Greta Oglesby. (8 p.m. Fri., Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul, $12-$50; 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., North Community High School, Mpls.; free, reserve at 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

Refugee opera

A refugee is stranded in an airport, unable to go anywhere because he has no passport. It sounds like a metaphor for 2020, but Jonathan Dove's opera "Flight" was actually premiered two decades ago at Glyndebourne Festival Opera in England. "Flight" comes to Minnesota Opera in a production originally seen at Opera Parallèle in San Francisco, and featuring countertenor Cortez Mitchell in the central part of the Refugee. "Since it was first performed, 'Flight' hasn't gotten less funny," Dove explains. "But its darker aspect has become, if anything, more topical." (Opens 7:30 p.m. Sat., Ordway Center, St. Paul; also performed at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 30, 8 p.m. Feb. 1, 2 p.m. Feb. 2. $25-$215, 612-333-6669 or mnopera.org)

'Amahl' in Duluth

Gian Carlo Menotti's one-act opera "Amahl and the Night Visitors" was originally commissioned for live broadcast on television, but was written with the stage in mind. Lyric Opera of the North presents Menotti's mini-masterpiece in a family-friendly production featuring Giulia Calland as the shepherd boy Amahl. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 3 p.m. Sun.; Masonic Temple, Duluth; $12-$42, loonopera.org)

Schubert singalong

Ever fancied singing a Schubert song in public? Now's your chance. "Karaoke Schubert" is organized by the Lied Society, which provides the pianists and sheet music. There are 200 songs to choose from, in whichever key suits your voice best, and Classical MPR's Steve Staruch will be hosting. (11 a.m. Sat., Black Dog Cafe, St. Paul; free, liedsociety.org)

Hear the cornetto

Dating from the medieval period, the cornetto is a woodwind instrument that sounds like a small trumpet. Bruce Dickey is a master of the cornetto, and joins musicians from Lyra Baroque in a recital showcasing its expressive capabilities. Works by Palestrina, Grillo, Baldassare and others are featured. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Rochester; 7:30 p.m. Sat., Sundin Hall, Hamline University, St. Paul; $5-$30, lyrabaroque.org)

TERRY BLAIN