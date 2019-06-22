The storms that swept across part of southwestern Minnesota on Thursday evening included three tornadoes, the National Weather Service in Chanhassen said Friday.

A preliminary survey found that the twister that hit Redwood County was an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale the NWS uses, while two weaker EF0 tornadoes descended in Brown and Watonwan counties.

EF1 tornadoes have wind speeds from 86-110 miles per hour, while EF0 twisters have wind speeds of 65-85 mph

No one was hurt in the storms, but structure and tree damage were widespread.

A fairly calm weather weekend is expected in the Twin Cities and most of southern Minnesota, the Weather Service said. There’s a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s. Steamier weather is likely next week, with highs in the 80s, the NWS said.

