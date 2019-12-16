A 20-year-old snow­mobiler remained jailed Sunday on suspicion of drinking alcohol before he ran over and critically injured a man walking on an icy southern Minnesota lake southwest of Faribault.

The crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. Friday on Cannon Lake in Warsaw Township, according to the Rice County Sheriff's Office.

Dennis D. Krenz of Fari­bault was arrested Friday afternoon, taken to a hospital for examination and then booked into jail on accusations of underage drinking and felony criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The injured man, Coy Allen Kreger, 23, of Faribault, remained in critical condition Sunday at HCMC, a hospital spokeswoman said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Emergency responders located Kreger down on the lake surface, put him on a sled and took him to shore. An ambulance transported him to a nearby hospital before he was driven to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis.

Map: Cannon Lake Map: Cannon Lake

Fog prevented an air ambulance from getting Kreger to HCMC sooner.

Krenz's criminal history in the past 2½ years includes one conviction for underage drinking and five for speeding, according to court records.

Paul Walsh