The South Washington County school district is tightening security after a high school student hacked into the district’s server and took employee names, Social Security numbers and some addresses.

According to a letter sent to teachers and staffers last week by Superintendent Keith Jacobus, the student downloaded the data to an external hard drive in early January.

But the district found no evidence that the files were opened, and the student — who was not identified — provided a sworn statement that no personal data was shared, copied or misused.

“We understand that you may be concerned about this matter, and we sincerely regret that this incident occurred,” Jacobus said in the letter. District officials had no additional comment Wednesday.

The district includes schools in Cottage Grove, Newport, St. Paul Park and Woodbury.

Jacobus said in the letter that the district is investigating with the help of law enforcement officers, and is in the process of tightening security. All personal files are being transferred to an encrypted server with a two-factor authentication system, according to the superintendent.

Jacobus suggested that employees review their financial account statements and credit reports for suspicious activity. The district also is providing an informational guide in handling identity theft.

Earlier this month, tax forms were stolen from 2,800 current and former Bloomington public school employees in a phishing scam.