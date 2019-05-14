The South St. Paul school board unanimously voted Monday night to allow students to wear stoles, or sashes, that represent their identities to South St. Paul Secondary School’s graduation ceremony this spring.

The decision is one that students from four affinity groups at the school had lobbied for and represents an about-face for the district. Just two weeks ago, Principal Chuck Ochocki had said the district would consider the sashes idea but that students wouldn’t be allowed to wear them to this year’s graduation ceremony June 6.

Students from the four groups — the Black Pride Organization, Comunidad de Latinos Unidos, the Women’s Society and the Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA), a group for LGBT students — were excited after Monday night’s meeting.

“I never thought this would actually happen,” said graduating senior Naomi Gedey, a member of the Black Pride Organization. “I didn’t know one little thing could become this big.”

The students were guided by Jessica Davis, a math teacher at the school who is also the 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

“I’m elated, overjoyed and so especially proud of these students,” Davis said.

School board member Patty Bjorklund said she was “deeply impressed” by the students’ presentation on why they wanted to wear the stoles.

Superintendent Dave Webb said he, too, was proud of the students.

“We believe in elevating student voice and they were great examples of that this year,” Webb said.

An anonymous donor has even stepped up to cover the cost of having the sashes made, Webb said.