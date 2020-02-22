The South St. Paul boys’ hockey team defeated Gentry Academy 3-1 in the Class 1A, Section 4 boys’ hockey quarterfinals Friday at Vadnais Sports Center.

Forward Matt Wincentsen scored on a power play to put the Packers up 2-1 in the second period.

Cam Kluender put the Packers on the board 6:20 into the first period. Gentry Academy’s Max VonKlinggraeff tied the score shortly after. Defenseman Owen Ramirez scored for the Packers late in the third period.

In other quarterfinal games:

• Tartan scored four third-period goals in a 6-0 victory over Simley. Dylan Kissner got the Titans started on the rout with a goal 2:23 into the first period.

• Nikolai Dulak had two goals and two assists to lead Mahtomedi past Henry Sibley 7-1.

• George Peltier and John Becker scored two goals each to lead St. Paul Academy to a 5-1 win over St. Paul Johnson. The Spartans jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals by Quinn Appert and Peliter.

Section 2: Freshman defenseman Caden Morgan scored twice, including a power-play goal with 7:04 left in the second period, to lead Breck to a 5-1 victory over Minneapolis. Evan Grimm put Minneapolis on the board first 3:29 into the second period. Nick Mikan tied the score 1-1 for the Mustangs 2 minutes, 3 seconds later. In the third period, Beau Courneya extended the lead with a pair of goals 6 minutes, 55 seconds apart.

• Noah Weisjahn scored his second goal 6:20 into the second period to help lift Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper over Mound Westonka 5-3.

Boys’ basketball

Park Center 70, Spring Lake Park 59: Senior guard David Iiadimbola scored 21 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 7 Pirates past the No. 5 Panthers in a Northwest Suburban Conference matchup. Josh Brown had 18 points and Detavius Frierson had 17. Gabe Myren led the Panthers with 17 points.

Eden Prairie 113, St. Michael-Albertville 66: The Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Eagles had five players in double digits, including John Henry with 32 points, to beat the Knights. Drake Dobbs had 19 points. Evan Wieker had 17 points for the Knights.

East Ridge 66, Woodbury 54 : The Raptors overcame a one-point halftime deficit to beat the Royals in a Suburban East Conference game. Wisconsin commit Ben Carlson scored 23 points for the Raports and Brody Kriesel had 19. Bradley Cimperman led the Royals with 17 points and Parker McMorrow had 15.

Eastview 88, Farmington 74: Steven Crowl scored 26 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 2-ranked Lightning past the Tigers. Teammate Ryan Thissen added 23 as the Lightning improve to 21-3. Gabe Bassett led the Tigers with 17 points.

Girls’ basketball

Spring Lake Park 72, Park Center 69 (OT): Macy Smith scored 20 points, including six in overtime, to lead the Panthers past the Class 4A, No. 3-ranked Pirates. Junior forward Adalia McKenzie led the Pirates with 31 points.

Hopkins 77, Minnetonka 49: Sophomore forward Maya Nnaji scored 30 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Royals past the Skippers. Connecticut commit Paige Bueckers added 20 points and Taylor Woodson had 14. Sophie Haydon had 11 points for the Skippers.

Chaska 74, St. Louis Park 73: The Hawks overcame a four-point halftime deficit to beat the Orioles. Mallory Heyer scored 14 points for the Hawks and led four other teammates in double digits. Kendall Coley led the Orioles with 28 points.

