The Hennepin County medical examiner on Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot earlier this week outside a south Minneapolis gas station.

Mohamed Ali Abdi, 18, of Bloomington, was shot in the head about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a Speedway at Bloomington Avenue S. and E. 25th Street. He died at 10:47 p.m. that day at HCMC, the medical examiner said.

One or more suspects had fled the gas station, and an arrest was made several hours after the shooting, according to police spokesman John Elder. No charges have been announced yet against the suspect, a 27-year-old man with no permanent address.

Elder said two groups of people were involved in a verbal confrontation before fighting broke out.

