BURNSVILLE

FEB. 4

Drugs. A 27-year-old Eagan man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of Nicollet Boulevard.

FEB. 6

Property damage. A 34-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for property damage in the 14000 block of Nicollet Avenue.

FEB. 9

Drugs. A 48-year-old Northfield man was arrested for possession of marijuana in the 12800 block of Frontage Road S.

JORDAN

FEB. 13

Drugs. A 23-year-old woman was cited for a semaphore violation, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop near Broadway Street and 2nd Street E. She was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

FEB. 18

Domestic. Officers responded to a report of a domestic incident in progress in the 400 block of Syndicate Street. They determined that the incident, involving four intoxicated adults, was verbal and that no one was in fear for their safety. They advised the adults to separate, but the adults refused.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF FEB. 4-10

Property damage. Four tires were punctured on a truck in the 5000 block of Country View Trail.

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow on Huntsville Trail. They found a 19-year-old woman in the vehicle and arrested her for drunken driving after she failed a field sobriety test.

Disturbance. Officers responded to a report of a problem with an intoxicated man at a home on Inndale Drive. They found the 43-year-old man downstairs with a gun and arrested him. Due to the fact that he had drunk 1.75 liters of rum and hit his head as he crawled under the stairs, he was taken to the hospital.

PRIOR LAKE

FEB. 5

Theft. A package valued at $115 was stolen from the 4400 block of Coachman Lane.

FEB. 6

Drugs. A 25-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

FEB. 7

Theft. Two heaters valued at $3600 were stolen from the 5800 block of Pinnacle Circle.

FEB. 10

Theft. A cellphone was stolen from Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

FEB. 11

Assault. A 29-year-old Norwood Young America man was arrested for assault, obstructing the legal process with force and disorderly conduct, in the 16600 block of Hwy. 13.

SHAKOPEE

FEB. 2

Disturbance. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Shakopee West Junior High, 200 10th Av. They cited a 14-year-old Shakopee boy for disorderly conduct.

Drugs. A 17-year-old Shakopee boy was cited for possession of marijuana and tobacco in the 1100 block of Town Square.

Drugs. A 30-year-old Belle Plaine man was cited for possession of marijuana at Marschall Road S. and Vierling Drive E.

FEB. 3

Assault. A 54-year-old Shakopee man was cited for assault in the 900 block of Alysheba Road.

FEB. 5

Drugs. A 43-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving after suspension and a warrant, at Wilds Parkway NW. and County Road 83.

