BURNSVILLE

JAN. 18

Drugs. A 20-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for possession of marijuana in the 3800 block of Sibley Street.

JAN. 23

Theft. A 33-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested for theft after she was caught shoplifting at Cub Foods, 1750 County Road 42.

JAN. 26

Property damage. A 27-year-old Lakeville woman was arrested for property damage in the 13100 block of Harriet Avenue S.

JORDAN

FEB. 2

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of an unidentified flying object in the 600 block of Heritage Trail. The caller said it was very loud and shooting flames. Officers heard the object fly overhead and determined that it was likely a military aircraft.

FEB. 4

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call at a home in the 800 block of Bridle Creek Drive. The homeowner said her young daughter had the phone and must have dialed 911.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JAN. 28-FEB. 3

Drunken driving. A 24-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving after she rolled her car at Pilot Knob Road and North Creek Drive.

Theft. A 1993 Cadillac DeVille was reported stolen from the 18000 block of Highview Avenue. A man had lent the vehicle to an unknown male, the vehicle hadn’t been returned and the victim didn’t know how to contact the male who took it.

PRIOR LAKE

JAN. 24

Theft. A 36-year-old Shakopee man was cited for theft at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

JAN. 27

Drugs. A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, counterfeiting, obstructing the legal process and an Anoka County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive NW. and Valley View Road.

JAN. 28

Drugs. A 60-year-old Little Canada man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at Little Six Casino, 2354 Sioux Trail.

Assault. A 62-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested for assault at Mystic Lake Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

SHAKOPEE

JAN. 18

Disorderly conduct. A 17-year-old Shakopee girl was cited for disorderly conduct at Shakopee Town Square.

JAN. 23

Drugs. A 33-year-old Greenfield woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at Canterbury Road and Valley View Road.

JAN. 24

Drugs. A 48-year-old Dalton, Minn., man was arrested for an Otter Tail County warrant and cited for driving after license revocation and having no proof of insurance, following a traffic stop at County Road 21 and Southbridge Parkway. Two passengers also were arrested: a 27-year-old Lakeville woman, for possession of a controlled substance, and a 22-year-old St. Paul woman, for possession of a controlled substance and bringing contraband into the jail.

JAN. 26

Drugs. A 38-year-old Jordan man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant at Old Carriage Court and Old Carriage Road.

Drunken driving. A 22-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for drunken driving and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop at 17th Avenue and Dublin Lane.

JAN. 27

Warrant. A 17-year-old Prior Lake girl was arrested for a warrant and cited for possession of tobacco at Coffee Ta Cream, 1157 Shakopee Town Square.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.