Restricted free agent Nino Niederreiter has filed for arbitration in advance of Wednesday's player-elected arbitration deadline, two sources say.

Negotiations have begun with Niederreiter and they can continue through a potential hearing in front of a neutral arbitrator in Toronto later this month or early August.

The good news with arbitration is it guarantees no holdout. Remember, Niederreiter's last contract -- three years, $8 million -- wasn't signed until a little before training camp.

The Wild will be able to choose a one-year or two-year award in arbitration. He's two years from unrestricted free agency, so I'd assume a one-year award makes the most sense since then his contract wouldn't take him right to the brink of potentially leaving. But, maybe I'm mistaken.

Again, this is very much procedural (most players who file for arbitration work out a contract before it gets to the hearing) and the two sides can still negotiate a multiple-year deal in an attempt to avoid a one- or two-year arbitration award.

Niederreiter, 24, scored a career-high 25 goals and 57 points last season, his third straight year hitting the 20-goal plateau.

He has missed three games in his four-year Wild career.

Mikael Granlund and Marcus Foligno are also arbitration eligible. They can elect arbitration by Wednesday. If they don't, the Wild has the right to elect arbitration by Thursday.

I don't suspect any issues with Foligno, but Granlund's agent is still deciding the best course of action.

The Wild has re-signed defenseman Zach Palmquist to a one-year, two-way deal that pays him $726,000 in the NHL. Other RFA's beside the big three are Kurtis Gabriel, Steve Michalek and Zack Mitchell. All are arbitration eligible.

