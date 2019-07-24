With Holton Hill suspended for the first eight games of the season, following violations of both the league’s performance-enhancing drugs and substance abuse policies, the Vikings need secondary help. They spent some time Wednesday looking into a veteran that could provide some assistance.

A NFL source confirmed the team worked out veteran defensive back Orlando Scandrick on Wednesday, a day after the league announced Hill’s second suspension. Scandrick, who spent the first 10 years of his career with the Cowboys, started seven games for the Chiefs last year following his release from the Redskins. He has nine interceptions, 11 1/2 sacks and 76 pass breakups over the course of his career.

Mike Hughes is still on the mend following ACL surgery last fall, and the fact the Vikings won’t have Hill for the first part of the season means they’ve essentially got three healthy corners (Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander) who have played significant roles for them in the past. As coach Mike Zimmer said after the team picked Hughes in the first round of the 2018 draft, the answer to a question about how many cornerbacks a team needs is usually, “Just one more.” It remains to be seen whether the Vikings will deem Scandrick worth a roster spot for training camp, but they appear to at least be considering the possibility.