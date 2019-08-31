It seemed throughout training camp as though the Vikings might make a move to add secondary depth to their roster before Saturday’s deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players. They kicked off cutdown day with a trade to help their defensive backfield.

The team is acquiring cornerback Mark Fields from the Kansas City Chiefs, a NFL source confirmed. Fields, a Clemson product the Chiefs signed as an undrafted free agent, showed some promise through training camp, but struggled as the preseason went on. The Vikings, though, are ostensibly betting on their ability to coax something out of him in their system now that he’s heading to Minnesota.

It’s unclear at this point what the Vikings gave up for Fields (though it’s likely a draft pick). The cornerback was the subject of an interesting exchange in the middle of the preseason, when ESPN NFL analyst Todd McShay — who was part of the broadcast team for a preseason Chiefs-Packers game — seemed to be caught on the air relaying information from coach Andy Reid, expressing skepticism about Fields, during a commercial break. Fields was called for a pair of pass interference penalties and a face mask penalty during the game.

Nonetheless, he’ll get his chance to help the Vikings, who’ll need some cornerback depth until Mike Hughes makes his return to the field.