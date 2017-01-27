Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is continuing his rehab from a devastating knee injury without a set timeline, a source told the Star Tribune’s Mark Craig.

Bridgewater, whomissed the entire season due to a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments suffered during a non-contact drill in an Aug. 30 practice, is still uncertain to be ready for the 2017 season given the nature and time of his severe injury.

During his season-ending press conference Jan. 3, head coach Mike Zimmer said he had not been given a timetable for Bridgewater’s return. Zimmer also said Sam Bradford, for whom the Vikings traded a 2017 first-round pick and 2018 fourth-round pick to Philadelphia days after the injury, has “earned the right” to be the starter moving forward.

“I’m worried about Teddy getting better,” Zimmer said when asked of a potential quarterback competition. “He comes in here every single day, busts his rear end and I just want him to get better right now, so we will worry about those things later.”

Bleacher Report reported Friday that Bridgewater would “likely miss the entire 2017 season.” Star Tribune sources disputed that assertion.

Bridgewater was voted by teammates as the recipient of the Vikings’ 2016 Ed Block Courage Award. Recipients from each team willbe honored March 11 in Baltimore.

The Vikings will have to make a decision on whether to exercise Bridgewater’s fifth-year option, with a May deadline, before he’s recovered.