Marcus Sherels, one of the longest-tenured Vikings players, is moving on from Minnesota.

Sherels, a free agent, agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Saints on Thursday, according to a league source. The 31-year-old returner is the third ex-Vikings player to sign with New Orleans this offseason, joining running back Latavius Murray and guard Nick Easton.

Sherels became an NFL survivor and locker room favorite since going undrafted in 2010 out of Minnesota. He almost instantly grew into one of the NFL’s best punt returners, ranking top 10 in yards per return during five of the last six seasons.

Also strong in kick coverage as a gunner, Sherels was voted a second alternate to the Pro Bowl last season after ranking sixth with 12 yards per punt return. He appeared in 124 games for the Vikings in nine seasons.

The Vikings made overtures to retain Sherels, a source said, but he chose the deal in New Orleans. He’s averaged 10.6 yards per punt return and scored five touchdowns in his career.

Defensive end Everson Griffen, who accepted a pay cut this month to stay with the team, is now the longest-tenured Vikings player.

Current options at punt returner include running back Ameer Abdullah, cornerback Holton Hill and receiver Brandon Zylstra.