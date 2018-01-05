University of Minnesota men’s basketball star Reggie Lynch plans to appeal his suspension and ban from campus stemming from a school investigation that found him responsible for sexual misconduct, a source close to the player said Friday.

Lynch, 23, and his accuser were informed late Thursday that he would be suspended until at least August 2020 for an assault is his dorm room at Roy Wilkins Hall on April 28, 2016. The suspension was to begin Tuesday unless Lynch or his accuser appealed, according to records obtained by the Star Tribune.

The source close to Lynch said last year’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year will seek to remain on the basketball team. He is in his final year of college eligibility. The Gophers play host to Indiana on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. Coach Richard Pitino has a regularly scheduled news conference at 11:15 a.m. Friday.

Neither Pitino nor Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle has commented on the findings.

The woman who filed the complaint against Lynch declined to comment. Her complaint has not been made public nor has the university’s report from the investigation so it’s unclear what is alleged to have happened in Lynch’s dorm room.

The source close to Lynch said he will request a hearing by the Student Sexual Misconduct Subcommittee (SSMS). The SSMS would issue its own decision. Thursday’s finding and recommended suspension will not take effect if Lynch requests that hearing. The hearing process can take weeks if not months.

The university defines sexual misconduct as “any nonconsensual behavior of a sexual nature that is committed by force or intimidation, or that is otherwise unwelcome.” That includes, “sexual assault, relationship violence, stalking, and sexual or gender-based harassment.”

In May 2016, the month following this alleged assault, Lynch was arrested for an incident involving a 19-year-old woman at a campus apartment. The incidents involve different accusers.

In the later matter, the Hennepin County attorney’s office declined to press charges, citing insufficient evidence. The university also cleared Lynch in that case, but he was suspended from the team at that time.

Lynch’s Gophers’ tenure began when he transferred to Minnesota after playing two seasons at Illinois State. He sat out the 2015-16 season. He became the Gophers’ starting center last season.

This season, Lynch, who is 6-foot-10, has been averaging career highs of 10 points, eight rebounds and a Big Ten-leading four blocks in 15 starts.

Lynch is a former all-state player at Edina High School. He has been discussed as an NBA prospect.