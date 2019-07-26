Q: What picture settings would you recommend for a TCL 6-Series television?

A: Typically, I am unable to answer a question this specific because I do not have access to every make and model of TV. You are in luck, though, because after having a very positive response to the TCL 5-Series, I decided to review the 65-inch 6-Series. It has been touted as having a picture competitive with some of the very best televisions on the market, despite selling at a fraction of the price. I will start by answering your question about the settings and then discuss the television itself.

You can adjust the settings for each independent input. While this might sound like extra work, it allows you to fine-tune the picture for each device you are using. But you don't have to do that. When I reviewed the 6-Series, I used the following settings with all the inputs: picture mode-normal, picture size-auto, local contrast-high, dynamic contrast-off, backlight-60, brightness-50, contrast-100, sharpness-40, color-50, tint-50 and color temperature-warm. These settings worked well with the built-in Roku, my DISH satellite box and the Panasonic DB-UP820 4K UltraHD Blu-ray player.

The 6-Series picture is pleasing and realistic and the color is spot-on. As my experience demonstrated, it adapts itself to the source material even if you don't specialize the settings. For example, I watched the 4K Blu-ray of the "Minions" movie, and the picture was ultrasharp with bold, bright colors and high contrast that never looked overblown or overdone. Later, I switched to the 1080p Blu-ray of the Steve McQueen classic "Le Mans." Despite its age, the film came to life on the 6-Series.

With an antenna, streaming sources and my DISH box providing the signal, the 6-Series repeated its fine performance. Feed it a great signal, and it will wow you. Feed it a lousy signal, and it is somewhat forgiving. (That's a valuable asset because there still is a lot of poorly produced and highly compressed television programming out there.)

Finally, I never had any annoying picture defects. Even some of the most expensive televisions sometimes will display unrealistic color, blurring, graininess and unnatural motion because of the manufacturer's picture processing. It can be very annoying when you are watching one of your favorite films and you see something that doesn't look quite right. When I watched the 6-Series, I never experienced those distractions. It has an easy-to-use remote and interface. The Roku interface makes setup and operation easy, too.

Though many of my fellow reviewers sing the praises of the 6-Series, saying the picture is competitive with some of the very best and-most expensive televisions, I am prepared to go a step further: I think it is one of the best televisions on the market, regardless of cost. Though pricier models might offer fancier styling or more advanced features, it is not often that a television gets pretty much everything right. This television does. With prices starting at $599 for a 55-inch up to $1,799 for the 75-inch, it's hard to ask for much more.

