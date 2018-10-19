Q: We're part of the older generation that has trouble understanding what folks on TV are saying. We have a set of earphones, which do make the voices clearer, but they're not comfortable for more than an hour or two. We tried a soundbar, which made the music better but did not help much with the voices, so we returned it to the store. I realize that many of your readers are interested in music and sound effects. For most of the shows we watch, though, the words are more important. Can you recommend some speakers or soundbars that give good voice quality?

A: Understanding dialogue on TV is not just a generational problem. Poor sound mixing, combined with the lackluster sound quality of modern televisions, makes this a universal problem.

The best soundbar for voices remains the ZVOX AV200 series, which I have written about many times. It is designed specifically for voices, while many other soundbars are designed for music and sound effects, resulting in low bass notes that can drown out the dialogue — something you encountered with your first soundbar purchase. The AV200's AccuVoice setting lifts the dialogue out of the sound track. It is very effective and makes voices notably easier to understand.

ZVOX just introduced the AV201 soundbar, an improved version of the AV200. It has two AccuVoice settings and a redesigned big-button remote that is a huge improvement over the "credit card" remote of the AV200. Normally $199, The AV201 is on promotional sale for $179.

By the way, now that hearing aids can be purchased over the counter, ZVOX has entered that market, as well, drawing on its experience of helping people to hear better. The $299 ZVOX VoiceBud VB20 has technology typically found only in hearing aids that sell for twice the price, and is constructed of high-grade components sourced from leading American manufacturers. See the AV201 and the VB20 at zvox.com.

DIY stereo care

Q: I have a Pioneer SA7500 II amp that is over 40 years old. Some of the toggle switches are very temperamental and are affecting the sound quality. Plus, there is a crackling and a loss of sound in one of the channels. Sometimes a little jiggle is all it takes to fix things. But then a rock music bass line will cause a crackle and I'll lose the channel again. When it's working it still sounds great. Is it worth fixing? And, if so, where can I get it serviced? I see eBay sellers asking $200 for this amplifier, so it must be good.

A: Don't despair. After 40 years, it probably just needs a little TLC that you can do yourself with electrical contact cleaner. Unplug the receiver overnight, then take off the top cover. Spray the contact cleaner into the toggle switches and work them back and forth to get out the grit. The same technique works with volume knobs.

If you still need help, I would check a local stereo shop. Most of them have connections to repair services, or even do them in-house. If you can't find a stereo store near you, try United Radio at unitedradio.com. I have used them to repair the drive in a prized DVD player, and 15 years later it is still working.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.