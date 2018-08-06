The son of a prominent local activist was shot and wounded in St. Paul Monday.

Reached by phone Monday afternoon, John Thompson confirmed that his son had been shot, but said he had little more to immediately add as he waited at the hospital during his son’s recovery.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Thompson said he was at Regions Hospital because his son had been shot in the chest, and was demanding to see him. A man in the video identifies himself as a doctor and tells Thompson that his son is “fine” and in “good spirits.”

“His vital signs are fine,” the doctor says. “He’s talking.”

Thompson became an activist after St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot his friend, Philando Castile, in 2016. He said in the profile written last year that he is married with two children, a son, 8, and daughter, 12, and has another adult son. Thompson has become a fixture at community events, protests and rallies, often decrying officer-involved shootings of black men in the Twin Cities. He was among protesters who shouted down Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman during a news conference in which Freeman was to announce that there would be no charges against the Minneapolis police officers who shot and killed Thurman Blevins.

St. Paul police did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the shooting.

