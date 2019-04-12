Sometimes it snows at Target Field in April, but there's baseball to be played

The Twins have called off tonight's game against the Detroit Tigers but are still planning to play Saturday and Sunday afternoon, when temperatures are expected to be in the 40 to 45 degree range with minimal chance of precipitation.
"We will play tomorrow and Saturday," Twins president Dave St. Peter said.
Unlike many of us, though, the Twins can't just wait for the warmer weather to clear the field. Star Tribune photojournalist Mark Vancleave paid a visit to the ballpark on Friday morning to see what was going on.
Here's what he saw.
Tonight's game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader with Detroit on Saturday, May 11. The teams have a regularly scheduled 1:10 p.m. game that day, and the makeup game will be at 7:10 p.m.
Here's the team's ticket exchange policy, which includes a couple of factors unique to Friday's postponement.
The Twins had four games postponed in April 2018, including three consecutive days April 13-15 when a storm rolled through the Twin Cities area and games scheduled against the White Sox were postpoined until later in the season.
The Twins also had to clear snow from the field and stands last season right up until the season opener on April 5.