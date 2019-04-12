Sometimes it snows at Target Field in April, but there's baseball to be played

The Twins have called off tonight's game against the Detroit Tigers but are still planning to play Saturday and Sunday afternoon, when temperatures are expected to be in the 40 to 45 degree range with minimal chance of precipitation.

"We will play tomorrow and Saturday," Twins president Dave St. Peter said.

Unlike many of us, though, the Twins can't just wait for the warmer weather to clear the field. Star Tribune photojournalist Mark Vancleave paid a visit to the ballpark on Friday morning to see what was going on.

Here's what he saw.

The fireplace video won't help dry the field or keep anyone warm, but it was a nice scoreboard display.

TC Bear appeared fine with the snow.

Snow fell at Target Field on Friday, April 12, 2019. Several inches of wet snow have postponed Twins games at Target Field.

Tonight's game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader with Detroit on Saturday, May 11. The teams have a regularly scheduled 1:10 p.m. game that day, and the makeup game will be at 7:10 p.m.

Here's the team's ticket exchange policy, which includes a couple of factors unique to Friday's postponement.