“How much money would you pay to see your favorite team play for a championship?” is a fun question for a long car ride or idle afternoon (the latter with a beverage or two along with it).

As someone who has typically been more about getting in the door than getting the best seats, I don’t know for sure what my number would be, but I do imagine that number has moved downward a bit now that I have two kids instead of the zero I had a few years ago.

The number would clearly be higher for most local fans if we were talking about the Vikings in the Super Bowl, since tickets to the Super Bowl tend to be expensive to begin with and we’re dealing with a 40 years (and counting) drought since Minnesota has even been to a Super Bowl.

But for something of an apples to apples comparison to what I’m about to tell you, what would you pay for, say, good seats to see the Timberwolves or Wild play in the finals in a game in which they had a chance to clinch a championship?

I have to think my outer limit for TWO tickets to a game like that has to be something like $1,000 total. And even then, I’d be thinking long and hard about it. And I’d be all kinds of swear words mad if the team I was rooting for ended up losing.

That brings me to a report from ESPN’s Darren Rovell about how much two premium floor tickets for Game 5 between the Cavaliers and Warriors in the Bay Area just sold for on the secondary market.

Brace yourselves: $133,000.

For two tickets.

Yes, that’s a record for an NBA game. It had better be. And yes, you can “get in the door” for much cheaper — about $600 for one ticket, per Yahoo.com, which is pretty close to my $1,000/pair threshold.

But there’s a high roller who is presumably a Warriors fan who just dropped more than the median household income in the United States on each ticket for something that will last a few hours.

That is obscene wealth. And that is going to be one extremely unhappy person (presumably) if the Cavaliers manage to pull out a road victory and make this a truly interesting series. I mean, they only did that exact thing last year in the exact situation against the exact same team.

I only know one guy going to Game 5 tonight, and I don’t know how much his tickets were. I’m afraid to ask.

I welcome your thoughts in the comments on A) How much you would drop to see your favorite team in a clinching game and B) whether it is more or less than $133,000.