Leave it to a Wisconsin-based retailer to slip up on a piece of Minnesota Vikings merchandise.

The new owner of a woman’s T-shirt from a Kohl’s department store in Lino Lakes couldn’t be more proud of the inscription:

“Skol Vickings.”

Mary Struwve was happy to spend the $27.20 (marked down from $34) on Sunday for the typographically challenged item with a Majestic manufacturer’s label.

“I wanted to buy it because it was misspelled,” Struwve said.

Struwve said a friend of hers found the same boo-boo on several of the shirts in a Mankato-area Kohl’s.

She said her friend alerted a clerk “and they pulled the whole rack.”

Kohl’s spokeswoman Jacquelyn Judkins said: “We apologize for the misspelled merchandise and the inconvenience this may have caused. We are working with our vendor to take steps to remove the incorrect merchandise.”

This side of the Minnesota-Wisconsin border had its own brain cramp in the summer of 2014, when the Southdale Target in Edina sold shirts with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s name across the back in big block letters: B-R-I-D-E-W-A-T-E-R.