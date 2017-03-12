The home opener is finally upon us, folks. Here's how Minnesota United FC and Atlanta United FC will line up in the battle of the expansion sides (left to right):

MNUFC

John Alvbage

Jerome Thiesson, Francisco Calvo, Vadim Demidov, Jermaine Taylor

Collen Warner

Johan Venegas, Rasmus Schuller, Mohammed Saeid, Kevin Molino

Christian Ramirez

Subs: Ibson, Bashkim Kadrii, Brent Kallman, Abu Danladi, Miguel Ibarra, Justin Davis, Bobby Shuttleworth

Of note, Taylor stays at right-back and Thiesson makes his debut at left-back, kicking Davis to the bench. Ramirez also did enough to earn a spot in the starting lineup, pushing Kadrii to the bench. I'd also expect to see Danladi make a late appearance for the Loons today.

ATL

Alec Kann

Greg Garza, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Michael Parkhurst, Tyrone Mears

Julian Gressel, Jeff Larentowicz

Yamil Asad, Miguel Almiron, Hector Villalba

Josef Martinez

Subs: Chris McCann, Kenwyne Jones, Kyle Reynish, Mark Bloom, Anton Walkes, Jacob Peterson, Harrison Heath

Of note, the only change in Atlanta's lineup from its first match is Larentowicz in for Carlos Carmona who is suspended for a red card. Also, Minnesota coach Adrian Heath's son, Harrison Heath, is on the bench.

Also, the current temperature about half an hour to start time is 21 degrees. And it's snowing. Get ready.