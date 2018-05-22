Amid growing doubts about whether President Donald Trump will really meet with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, the Trump administration came under criticism Tuesday over commemorative coins that were created to honor the planned meeting.

The coins, issued by the White House Communications Agency, a military unit assigned to the president, feature likenesses of the two leaders, referring to Kim as “Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.”

Some faulted the United States for honoring a dictator who runs a repressive regime. And some noticed what appeared to be a double chin on Kim.

The White House later issued a statement saying it “did not have any input into the design and manufacture of the coin.” It said such coins had been ordered since 2003 by members of the White House Communications Agency, whose military service personnel are assigned to handle presidential communications, including during trips abroad.