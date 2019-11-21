The U.S. Department of Agriculture says thousands of pounds of salad products possibly contaminated with E. coli are being recalled in 22 states, including Minnesota.

New Jersey-based Missa Bay LLC is clawing back more than 75,000 pounds of salad products as the lettuce may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7. All of the affected salads contain meat or poultry.

The products were sold at a number of stores, including Aldi, Target and Walmart between Oct. 14 and 16.

Maryland’s health department confirmed the contamination when testing unopened salad products containing chicken.

Recalled labels include Aldi, Target’s new Good & Gather brand, Ready Pac, Signature Farms, Marketside and Bonduelle. These products were distributed in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

USDA officials are concerned consumers may still have these uneaten salad kits in their refrigerators even though they are past their use-by dates. The agency is encouraging people to dispose of these products, which can be found on the USDA’s website or by calling 1-800-800-7822.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a possible link between these products and a multistate E. coli outbreak that has sickened 17 people, sending seven to the hospital. E. coli often causes diarrhea and vomiting, according to the CDC, and in severe cases, it can lead to a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.