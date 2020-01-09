There appears to be a happy ending in the saga surrounding the gloves that Vikings’ tight end Kyle Rudolph wore when he made the game-winning catch in the team’s wild-card win Sunday over the New Orleans Saints and thought he was donating to charity.

As of Wednesday night, they have brought in more than $1,600 for the University of Minnesota Children’s Hospital, one of Rudolph’s favorite charities.

But it appeared that Rudolph had been the victim of a trick.

Rudolph gave the gloves to someone who said he wanted them for a charitable event. Rudolph handed them over and even autographed them.

Three days later, the gloves ended up on eBay where a New Jersey sports fan snagged them for a mere $375.

“I saw this … it’s disappointing,” Rudolph said in a tweet. “A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked if he could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I said of course and I will even sign them for you! Well he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later.”

Within hours, social media was a buzz, and the gloves’ new owner, Jason King, announced that he would donate to a charity of Rudolph’s choice.

“Hopefully I can help turn this into a good situation and help raise some money for the children’s hospital,” King wrote.

Rudolph replied, “Hey Jason, really cool of you to do this! @UMNChildrens will greatly appreciate it.”

King has received more than $1,630 in donations, which he has turned over University of Minnesota Children’s Hospital.

“This is amazing! On behalf of our children and families, thank you for supporting @KyleRudolph82’s End Zone at our hospital,” the hospital tweeted.

As a special gesture, Rudolph promised to give King the gloves he will wear in the Vikings game Saturday at San Francisco.