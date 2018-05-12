WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at TSG Hoffenheim, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Ch. 9. It’s the final week of the German season, and Dortmund needs a draw or a win to guarantee itself a spot in next season’s Champions League. Hoffenheim, meanwhile, needs to win to guarantee itself the same. There’s plenty on the line on the final day.

Premier League: Brighton at Liverpool, 9 a.m. Sunday, Ch. 11. The Premier League standings are all but decided, but the biggest question left is which team will seal the fourth and final Champions League spot. All Liverpool needs is a single point from this game to finish ahead of Chelsea, and it’s expected to get it.

Serie A: Juventus at Roma, 1:40 p.m. Sunday, beIN. Juventus has effectively clinched a seventh consecutive Scudetto already, thanks to goal difference, but a win or draw would seal it. Roma, meanwhile, is still not guaranteed a top-four Champions League spot. A home victory would be enough to give it a return to Europe.

MLS: Seattle at Portland, 3 p.m. Sunday, ESPN. Los Angeles and New York both have new crosstown rivalries, but the best local battle in MLS is still the clash of two teams separated by nearly 175 miles of Interstate 5. Portland hates Seattle, Seattle hates Portland, a soccer rivalry that’s been going since the 1970s.