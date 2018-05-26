WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

English Championship: Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN Plus. You will need ESPN’s online-only package to see it, but if you can find a way, the playoff final is one of the most entertaining — and lucrative — games of the English season. The winner will be in the Premier League next year. Both Fulham and Villa feel like they belong there.

NWSL: Orlando at Chicago, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime. North Carolina is currently running away with the league lead, but Orlando and Chicago are among a group of five teams within three points of each other, behind the leaders. Games like this will determine which teams make the four-team playoffs at the end of the year.

MLS: Philadelphia at New York, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN Plus. The Red Bulls are on fire, with four consecutive victories, and striker Bradley Wright-Phillips is again atop the goal-scoring rankings in MLS. Philadelphia has struggled on the road, especially at New York. The Union needs a run like the Red Bulls’ to climb in the East standings.

MLS: Columbus at Kansas City, 5 p.m. Sunday, FS1. Atlanta and the New York teams have received all of the press out East this year, but Columbus is keeping pace. Out West, meanwhile, Kansas City appears to be the best the conference can offer. A visit to Kansas City is an opportunity to prove Columbus has what it takes to hang with the top teams.