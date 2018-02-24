WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

Liga MX: Tijuana at Club América, 9 p.m. Saturday, Univision. Midway through the spring season, América is undefeated and atop the league, a place it has only rarely found itself in the past couple of years. Tijuana, one of the most successful regular-season teams in that time, is hoping to inflict América’s first loss of the campaign.

Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, 8 a.m. Sunday, NBCSN. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insults everyone, but his war of words with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has gone beyond the usual. Both squads are fighting to stay in the Champions League places, with no room for error for either side.

English League Cup Final: Arsenal vs. Manchester City, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, ESPN. Manchester City’s shot at winning everything ended earlier in the week, as the powerhouse Citizens lost to third-division Wigan in the FA Cup. That said, Arsenal — having its worst season in years — is all that stands between City and its first trophy of 2018.

Ligue 1: Marseille at Paris Saint-Germain, 2 p.m. Sunday, beIN. This match is known as “Le Classique,” the biggest rivalry in France. It’s capital vs. province, north vs. south, traditional powerhouse Marseille against nouveau riche PSG. Nobody’s catching PSG in the title race, but Marseille would dearly love to claim a rivalry victory.