WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE
Preseason friendly: Minnesota United at Charleston, 6 p.m. Saturday, beIN. Spring training baseball games are coming soon, but spring training soccer is already here, as the Loons take the field in a preseason tournament with the USL’s Charleston Battery and MLS teams Columbus and Atlanta. See new-look United and how they’re looking for 2018.
Serie A: Juventus at Torino, 5:30 a.m. Sunday, beIN. Yes, it’s an impossibly early start, but the ill-tempered nature of the Turin derby might be worth an extra cup of coffee. Juventus is the rich-man’s club, Torino the working-class team. It’s been all Juventus for decades, though. Torino has just one win in the rivalry since 1995.
Serie A: SPAL at Napoli, 8 a.m. Sunday, beIN. Napoli clearly doesn’t care about the Europa League — a deliberately weakened team lost 3-1 at home to RB Leipzig on Thursday — and has thrown all of its weight behind the push for the Serie A title. Eight consecutive league victories have kept Napoli on top. A visit from struggling SPAL is the next challenge.
FA Cup: Tottenham at Rochdale, 10 a.m. Sunday, FS1. Tottenham’s tour of Europe continues. In midweek, it was a visit to Juventus. Now, it’s a trip to third-division Rochdale, the second round of the FA Cup in a row in which Spurs have made a trip to a tiny stadium to take on lower-division opposition. Is there an upset coming?
