Volleyball, soccer and cross-country each will have an additional class of state tournament competition starting in the 2021-22 school year.

The Minnesota State High School League board of directors approved the expansion in votes taken Monday at its meeting in Brooklyn Center.

Volleyball will expand from three classes to four, while boys’ and girls’ soccer and cross-country expand from two classes to three.

A proposal to add a third class of tennis was turned down by the board.

Meanwhile, two proposals to modify basketball are expected to be considered when the meeting resumes Monday afternoon amid indications that both face considerable opposition.

One plan would reseed section play after two rounds in Class 4A for boys and girls. The other would add shot clocks to limit the lengths of possessions in both genders of competition. Both have strong support within the respective basketball coaching associations.

Minneota's Lydia Sussner (5) spiked the ball over the net as Mayer Lutheran's Olivia Tjernagel (8) leapt to defend in the 2017 Class 1A state tournament at Xcel Energy Center. The three-class tournament will expand to four in 2021-22.

But a majority of the league’s region members and its activities directors advisory committee have both come out against the proposals. That opposition is likely to be taken into consideration when the full board considers the proposals.

