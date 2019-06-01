Several weeks ago, the Minnesota United soccer team matched up against the German Hertha Berlin team for the first “International Friendly” game at Allianz Field in St. Paul. I had made my reservation months ago online, and the ticket website apparently doesn’t use the Islamic calender, so I didn’t realize it was going to be during Ramadan.

Planning is overrated; it was one of the most memorable Iftars I ever had.

Watching while fasting is not as hard as playing while fasting. If a superstar Egyptian player like Mohamed Saleh, who plays for Liverpool, can fast during games, I can watch a game fasting, too.

The game started at 7 p.m., and the Iftar — breaking fast — was to be at 8:35 pm. So I needed a real plan here. I couldn’t sneak Ramadan food into the stadium without alerting security to this terrorist food. Besides, you don’t want to invite attention to yourself. A Muslim having Iftar at a game it is not the kind of fun image Americans would like to see on the big screen at the stadium.

I left around 5 p.m. for the stadium in St. Paul. Traffic was moving, and the parking I found was a few blocks away near Cub and Target, where the staff and security guards were visibly prowling all over the parking lot making sure soccer fans weren’t intruding. Their “don’t even think about it” look did the trick.

I parked at the designated spot and walked a few blocks back to Allianz Field. According to the website, the stadium’s appearance is inspired by the rippling water of the Land of the 10,000 Lakes. It’s a distinctive design that you can see in a dozen countries around the world, most noticeably Bayern Munich stadium in Germany.

But the stadium looks impressive, with an inviting landscape outside — native trees, bike parking, and all, as it’s said, sustainably designed to minimize environmental impact. As I walked toward the gates, the Hertha Berlin team bus pulled over, bearing the words “Tear Down the Wall Tour.”

I wasn’t sure whether it meant the Berlin Wall or the Trump wall.

The security officer at the gate asked fans to drop anything metal in the plastic bin. As I reached for my keys and cellphone I discovered a few dried Egyptian dates in my pocket, which I had kept to break my fast. I hoped the metal detector wouldn’t notice them, and I walked through peacefully.

Inside the stadium, lots of drumming and blue smoke came from the standing section. National anthems for both teams were played. No military jets flew, no blessings were wished on our troops around the world. There were no cheerleaders and no one taking a knee.

Soccer in America is in itself a kind of protest against other, dominant sports. Soccer is a simple game that is complicated by coaching in America. Here is my advice to Minnesota United officials: The Premier League in England didn’t make it big by the genius of British coaches — most coaches in the league now are imported from abroad — Italy, Spain, Germany — and that goes for the players, too. It’s changed the way game is played in England — lots of positions, passing, creative midfielders, where the attack starts from the feet of the goalies.

The biggest problem in American soccer is that the players think they only move when they get the ball; running without the ball is the most important skill in soccer. But it’s a dying art in such an efficient, productive country as America.

As sunset approached, it was Iftar time. I left to explore my options at the concession stands — which in the past usually has involved making concessions to low-quality, high-priced hot dogs. However, I found, much to my surprise, that concessions at Allianz were like walking into a global market, with lots of bars and elegant, European-looking stands.

The diversity of food is noticeable. There are no international tensions, but peaceful coexistence between nationalities and cultures. Brasa Burrito resides next to Hot India and West Indies Soul Food. A Jewish Cecil’s Deli neighbors nicely with a Somali Afro Deli, while a hungry Moon looks down on Handsome Hog BBQ. A portable bar features Russian collusion between Moscow Mule and Loon Juice Hard Cider.

“Our food and beverage offerings reflect the diversity of soccer and celebrate our multicultural fan base,” said Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright.

Breaking my fast with my Indian hot dish and a few Somali sambusa, surrounded by thousands of soccer fans sharing my Iftar under the big tent of Allianz Stadium was an Iftar to remember.

Blessed Ramadan, everyone.

Ahmed Tharwat is host of the Arab-American TV show BelAhdan. He blogs at Notes From America (www.ahmediatv.com). Follow him on Twitter: @ahmediaTV.