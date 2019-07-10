– It was fitting, since the Timberwolves were in Las Vegas, that President Gersson Rosas referred to a few of the moves the team made this offseason as “taking bets” on players.

For the first time, Rosas was allowed to discuss the signings of Noah Vonleh and the pickup of Tyrone Wallace off free-agent waivers as the Wolves made those moves official Monday.

When speaking about Vonleh, Rosas said: “Being able to add an individual like that, we’re taking bets on guys, and he’s taking a bet on us. How we’re going to play. He’s going to have an opportunity to impact what we do and how we do it.”

Vonleh has bounced around in his young career. The Wolves will be his fifth team in six seasons. Hence, the bet taking. Rosas said getting an opportunity to play could be beneficial for Vonleh and the Wolves.

“Any player that might be a system fit for us that we can acquire strategically, we’re going to do it,” Rosas said. “He’s interesting. He’s a guy that’s going to bring some play making to us that we need in our mix.”

Along similar lines, Wallace is also a “bet” the Wolves are taking.

“We have an opportunity to get a free look at him, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Rosas said.

Wallace spent the past two seasons with the Clippers, averaging 5.5 points in 92 games.

They also made official the sign and trade with Portland of Jake Layman, but he is on a three-year deal. Layman figures to be a part of the rotation next season after playing 71 games for Portland.

“We really like his versatility, his feel, his IQ, ability to play on the ball, off the ball,” Rosas said. “To play a couple of positions offensively, defensively. We see a lot of upside with him. He’s got a tough identity that translates on both ends.”

With Layman, Rosas reiterated that he views the Wolves’ lineup as “a point guard, wings and fives,” eschewing the role of the traditional power forward in some lineup combinations. Layman fits that mold.

“Our ability to put different lineups on the floor [will] impact other teams,” Rosas said. “Either they’ll try to go big against us and we can play faster or they’ll make a different adjustment to try and play with us as we play smaller.”

Layman is 25. Wallace is 25. Vonleh is 23 and Jordan Bell, whose signing has yet to become official, is 24.

The Wolves also made official the acquisitions of Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham in the sign-and-trade that sent D’Angelo Russell to Golden State. The Wolves also received cash and sent the Warriors the rights to Lior Eliyahu. Eliyahu was drafted by the Magic in 2006 and the Wolves acquired his rights in a 2012 trade with Houston. Napier is 27 and Graham is 25, fitting the age ranges Rosas has preferred for this roster.

Along with taking bets, Rosas is making the roster much younger. Out went veterans in their 30s like Taj Gibson, Derrick Rose and Anthony Tolliver. Now the oldest member of the Wolves is Jeff Teague at 31 followed by Robert Covington at 28.

The Wolves may have one of the youngest rosters in the league when the regular season opens in October.