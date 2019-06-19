The Red Sox arrived Monday with 10 victories in 15 games, and with a total of 85 runs in that stretch. There is an asterisk attached to this, considering the final three victories and 28 of the runs came in a series at Baltimore.

Yet, considering the panic level that has afflicted a sizable number of Twins followers over the state of the bullpen (and the pitching in general), there might have been the expectation for a pummeling from the defending World Series champions on this visit to Target Field.

On Monday night, Jose Berrios held Boston to one run in eight innings, Blake Parker gave up a run in the ninth and the Twins lost 2-0.

“Yeah, that was Berrios,” the Pitching Panickers said. “This team needs Madison Bumgarner. This team needs Trevor Bauer. Although … the Twins already gave away the season when they didn’t sign Craig Kimbrel for the bullpen.

“Cheap Pohlads!”

On Tuesday night, Michael Pineda made it through six innings and left with a 1-1 tie. That gave Pineda two straight strong starts, and the first indication that paying him to spend 2018 rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery could wind up being worthwhile.

Of course, once Pineda left, and manager Rocco Baldelli went through the trusted trio of Ryne Harper, Trevor May and Taylor Rogers for one inning apiece, it was time for the onslaught to begin.

As it turned out, the panickers got a surprise. Baldelli summoned five more relievers, the remainder of his eight-man bullpen. Tyler Duffey, Parker, Mike Morin, Matt Magill and Zach Littell combined to allow one run over the last eight innings of a 4-3, 17-inning victory that ended Wednesday morning.

Truth time: I endorsed making a real offer — three years — to Kimbrel, although not in the belief he was an absolute must for the Twins.

The opinion a month ago and today is the same:

The Twins already have an ace reliever in Taylor Rogers, and Kimbrel would have lightened his duties to a significant degree. Today, I’d rather have a competent lefty — say, Kansas City’s Jake Diekman — and allow the lefthanded Rogers’ primary task to be finishing victories.

That said, and sorry to disappoint the Twins’ budget blasters, but there is no pitching crisis here as long as good health continues.

Entering Wednesday night, the Twins stood third in the AL (behind Tampa Bay and Houston) with a team ERA of 3.85.

The Twins were second in the AL with a 3.49 ERA for starters. And with Kyle Gibson starting Wednesday, the Twins have had five starters make 69 out of 73 starts.

Overall, the Twins are second in the AL behind Houston in innings from their starters — 418 — and have a fraction higher average innings-per-start than the Astros. The league average for innings from starters is 377.

That consistency in a starting rotation allows a team to win two-thirds of its games. It also invalidates another complaint that’s been offered:

The Twins are leaning too heavily on their bullpen.

Far from it, by the standards of 2019. The Twins have required the second-fewest innings — 227 — in the AL from their relievers. The league average is 273.

If you’re looking to create a crisis, the Twins’ relievers are ninth in the AL with a 4.56 ERA. If you’re looking for comfort, they are relying on the bullpen for two outs fewer per game than the average, and that’s after inflating their number with 33 outs on Tuesday night.

Here’s the deal with the bullpen:

Rogers is excellent. End of discussion.

The Twins knew the pitches are inside May, have stuck with him in big situations, and are now finding results — nine scoreless appearances in his past 10.

Harper, the career minor leaguer, is a secret weapon with those slow-breaking pitches.

Parker has been a disappointment. He went on leave because of an unnamed family situation Wednesday.

That created an opening in the bullpen’s front four, and Tyler Duffey might be ready to claim it. There’s an uptick in velocity and both a slider and a curve.

If you have four relievers to trust when ahead in a ballgame, and you’re not required to use those relievers as often as most other clubs, that’s not a crisis.

That’s an acceptable situation for Baldelli and pitching coach Wes Johnson, and the tandem has made the most of it to this point.