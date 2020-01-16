Creek snowshoe

Glendalough State Park

12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday

• Look for trumpeter swans and other wildlife on a family friendly adventure. Snowshoeing is weather-dependent. Check with the park office (or web page) Saturday. (1-218-261-6900; mndnr.gov/glendalough)

Ice fishing for kids

Lake Bemidji State Park

1-3 p.m. Saturday

• Children ages 8 to 15 are welcomed to ice-fish. Adults do not need license if with a child. (1-218-308-2300; mndnr.gov/lakebemidji)

Bird walks

Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge

8-10:30 a.m. Saturday • Learn about some of the 220 species that stop at the refuge during their migration south. Birders of all levels are welcome. Participants who have binoculars and field guides should bring them. Dress for the weather. Meet at the refuge’s Bass Ponds trailhead in Bloomington. (952-854-5900, bit.ly/birdwalkday)

River snowshoe

Mississippi Gateway Regional Park

1-3 p.m. Saturday

• Learn about the origin of snowshoeing. Search for animal signs and tracks while snowshoeing. Equipment and refreshments provided. Beginners welcome. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threeshoe)

Search for geocaches

Baker Outdoor Learning Center

3-5 p.m. Sunday

• Learn how to use a global positioning system (aka GPS) unit, and hike or snowshoe to find hidden geocaches. Equipment provided. Cost is $5. Call 763-694-7857 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/bakergps)

Winter fun day

Lake Maria State Park

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

• Snowshoeing basics, winter hikes, Frisbee golf and nature bingo are among the activities. (763-878-2325; mndnr.gov/lakemaria)

Bird banding

Eastman Nature Center and Lowry Nature Center

9 a.m.-noon Saturday

• See wild songbirds up close as they are carefully trapped, studied, banded and released. Drop in anytime. The programs are free and open to all ages. (bit.ly/threebird)

Fire and fun

Eastman Nature Center

1-2:30 p.m. Sunday

• Enjoy treats by a bonfire, along with winter games. Cost is $5. Call 763-694-7700 to reserve a spot. (bit.ly/eastfun)