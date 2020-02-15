Two snowmobilers were rescued Friday night in northern Minnesota after they fell down a 30-foot cliff, authorities said.
Howard Hedin, 69, of Swanville, Minn., and Victoria Spandl, 52, of Randall, Minn., were traveling with a group of six others, snowmobiling in the ditch off Hwy. 53 about 15 miles north of Orr, Minn. Around 10:45 p.m. the two went over a rock cliff and landed at the bottom of a ravine where they waited for help, according to a statement from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and first responders used ropes, toboggans and an ATV winch to get the two out. They were taken the St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with noncritical injuries.
