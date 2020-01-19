A snowmobiler from Chaska was killed Saturday night after colliding with a truck in northern Minnesota.

Kyle Hegna, 56, was attempting to cross Hwy. 169 in Macville Township on his snowmobile when he collided with a southbound truck, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Hegna was pronounced dead at Grand Itasca Hospital.

Troopers say the snowmobiler had been drinking.

The State Patrol reported 124 crashes between 4:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday on slick roads across Minnesota. An additional 130 vehicles spun out or slid off the road and seven semitrailer trucks jackknifed.