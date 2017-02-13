A snowmobiler crashed and died over the weekend in northern Minnesota, authorities said Monday.
The wreck occurred about 12:50 p.m. Sunday along McKenzie Lake Road in southern Clearwater County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was identified as Daniel J. Stock, 59, of nearby Mahnomen. Deputies responding to the crash declared Stock dead at the scene, roughly 20 miles south of Bagley.
