Tonight’s forecast calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow, but not in the Twin Cities. The snow will fall in northwestern Minnesota north of Hwy. 2, but it is a reminder that winter is not far away.

To that end, snow plow operators from Minneapolis, St. Paul and Hennepin and Ramsey counties will be put to the test Thursday as they run their rigs through an obstacle course.

The exercise being held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the State Fairgrounds is part of a week-long training to prepare them for them for the upcoming season.

About 50 new operators from the four agencies are participating in the friendly competition and classroom training as part of the Snow Plow Operators Training.

During a typical snow emergency, plow operators clear about 8,100 lane miles in the two cities and the two counties.

Officials also are using Thursday's event to remind drivers to get familiar with snow emergency rules and know where to park when one is called.