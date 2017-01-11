Here we go again with another white-knuckle, interminable commute.

For the third time this week, a round of light, fluffy snow is moving into the metro area just as commuters are taking to the roads. Two previous snowfalls have left roads snow packed and icy and a fast-moving system will drop another 1 to 2 inches of snow over the next few hours Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday, the weather service said.

Tuesday's winter mix of snow and rain resulted in hundreds of crashes — three were deadly — and spin outs, and brought traffic to a crawl. Even transit riders faced big delays as buses ran well behind scheduled during Tuesday's morning commute and into the afternoon.

With the prospect of a repeat performance Wednesday, the State Patrol advised motorists to "slow down, buckle up, pay attention, increase your following distance and give yourself extra time."

At 6:30 a.m., Metro Transit said 16 percent of buses were running behind schedule with the average delay 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

Roads are partly snow covered in the metro area and completely covered across the west central and central portions of the state, MnDOT said.

I-494 and I-394 in the west metro, for example, were in poor condition, partly covered in snow as of 5:30 a.m. By 6:30 a.m., traffic was stacking up on many inbound routes, including northbound I-35W through Burnsville into Bloomington, eastbound I-94 from Albertville to Maple Grove, and southbound I-35E through Hugo and White Bear Lake.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation pleaded with drivers to stay back from trucks out plowing and treating roads. So far this winter, 30 plows have been involved in crashes. The warning to give plows room to work comes after Timothy Ekhoff, 30, of St. Michael struck a plow on westbound Hwy. 10 south of Royalton Tuesday afternoon and died. The snowplow driver was not hurt.

As for snow totals, the most fell in the Willmar area where 7.2 inches piled up. Other totals included 7.1 inches in Eau Claire, Wis., 5.5 inches in Maple Lake, 4.5 inches in White Bear Lake and Dayton, 3.2 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, 3 inches in Prior Lake and 2.8 inches at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.