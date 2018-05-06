“SNL” trotted out a bunch of celebrities as characters in the Trump administration, bringing back Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller and Scarlett Johansson — and surprising viewers with Stormy Daniels playing herself.

The cold open began with Stiller returning as Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, calling the White House in a panic because of Rudy Giuliani’s recent media blitz.

“Mr. Trump, I don’t know what to do,” Stiller’s Cohen said. “You keep changing the story on the Stormy Daniels payment!”

Baldwin’s Trump, worried about investigators listening in, asked if Cohen was calling from a secure line. Cohen assured him it was, because he dialed *87 before the call. The sketch cut away to FBI agents listening in, wondering what Cohen was even talking about.

Stiller’s Cohen then tried calling Trump back on his burner cell phones, but accidentally called a number of other people in and around Trump. First, it was Trump’s doctor, Harold Bornstein, played by Martin Short in a surprise.

“This is Dr. Harold Bornstein, would you like to know any of my patients’ medical history?” Short’s Bornstein asked as he answered the phone.

“Michael, I’m glad you called, someone broke into my office and stole my files,” Bornstein continued. “I guess you could say I was raped!”

Next, Cohen called Giuliani, played by a hilariously made-up Kate McKinnon. Cohen added Giuliani to the call with Trump to talk about collusion and obstruction of justice, even though Giuliani was currently on a show on Fox News.

Cohen accidentally called Omarosa Manigault, played by Leslie Jones, and then Ivanka Trump — with Scarlett Johansson reprising the role — and Jared Kushner, played by Jimmy Fallon.

Finally, Trump asked Cohen to call Stormy Daniels and end this “once and for all,” while Baldwin’s Trump stayed on the lines. In a surprise twist, instead of Daniels being played by a well-known star, the actual Daniels answered the phone.

“Stormy, this is Michael Cohen,” Stiller’s Cohen said. “Are you alone?”

“And what are you wearing?” Trump asked.

Trump finally hung up on Cohen, taking the call himself.

“What do you need for this to go away?” Trump continued.

“A resignation,” Daniels responded.

“My polls are finally up, and speaking of polls being up,” Trump returned. “We’ll always have Shark Week.”

“Sorry, I know you don’t believe in climate change, but a storm’s a-comin’ baby,” Daniels told him, to end the sketch.

You can watch the whole thing here: