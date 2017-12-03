Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump couldn’t enjoy his big legislative win Friday with the passing of the Republican tax bill thanks to the news that Gen. Michael Flynn is cooperating with Special Council Robert Mueller in the cold open of the latest "Saturday Night Live."

Baldwin’s Trump found himself visited by a ghostly Flynn, “the ghost of witness flipped,” played by Mikey Day.

“You came to get me? I knew it!” Baldwin’s Trump said. “It’s the Muslim stuff, right?”

“No,” Flynn answered. Trump then listed off a series of other scandals he suspected Flynn might be coming after him for.

“For calling Mexicans rapists? The Roy Moore stuff? Draft dodging? The birther stuff? Pocahontas? The Central Park Five? For making fun of the handicapped reporter like this?”

“No, I’m not here about any of that stuff,” Flynn explained.

In a political riff on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” Flynn called himself “the Ghost of Witness Flipped” and told Trump he’d be visited by three more ghosts who could bring down his presidency.

The first ghost was Billy Bush, played by Alex Moffat, to remind Trump about the “Access Hollywood” tape. Trump recently had reportedly suggested the tape was fake — it included audio of Trump talking about how he sexually assaulted women and got away with it because he was famous.

“Can you believe I got fired just for listening to you?” Bush said. “But I’m looking pretty good in the NBC news division right about now.”

The second ghost was Beck Bennett reprising his role as Vladimir Putin.

“You can’t hide from me, I see everything,” Putin told Trump.

“Because you’re a ghost?” Trump asked.

“Yeah, sure. Because I’m a ghost,” Putin replied sarcastically.

The final ghost at first appeared to be the “SNL” version of former White House adviser Steve Bannon, who was usually portrayed on the show as the Grim Reaper. The figure removed its hood, though, to reveal Kate McKinnon as Hillary Rodham Clinton.

“'Tis I, Hillary Rodham Clinton, ha ha!” McKinnon’s Clinton said. “You, Donald, have given me the greatest gift of all — sexual gratification in the form of your slow demise.”

The sketch ended with Trump noting he needed to delete the first 14 seasons of “The Apprentice” and fire Robert Mueller.

You can watch the entire sketch here:

