Alec Baldwin returned to “SNL” as Donald Trump to talk about gun control, and mentioned that America was in the top 5 nations in the world. But lots of countries are beating us, he said, including Wakanda — the fictional African country from the movie “Black Panther.”

Baldwin played Trump during a meeting showing unity between Democrats and Republicans, broadcast on “Anderson Cooper 360,” in the wake of the school shooting in Florida that has restarted the debate about gun control in America.

“No one loves the Second Amendment and due process more than me,” Baldwin’s Trump said. “But maybe we just take everyone’s gun away. No guns for anyone, even whites.”

At that, Deborah Feinstein, played by Cecily Strong, got very excited — but Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence had a pained expression. Trump reached out and put a comforting hand on Pence’s, causing his expression to twist even more.

“He’s worried this is a gateway touch,” Baldwin’s Trump said.

Trump continued, talking about how America needs to change its gun laws. He referenced a statement the real Trump said this week, in which the president said he believed he’d run toward a school shooter even if he was unarmed.

“The youth of America deserve to be safe and secure because folks, I can only run into so many schools and save everyone,” Trump said. “I’m actually a very fast runner. People don’t know that.”

Trump said he’d just keep running after stopping a school shooter — all the way to North Korea.

“I’d find little Rocket Man and ping pong pang, bing bang boom, I’d throw him right over the Great Wall of Korea,” Trump said.

Baldwin’s Trump also brought up the tariffs on steel and aluminium the president announced this week, which economists have said might start a trade war.

Baldwin as Trump said that America was in the top 5 nations in the world, but “we could do better.”

“They’re all beating us. China, Japan, Wakanda,” he said. “They’re laughing at us in Wakanda. They have flying cars in Wakanda.”

Despite that he’s back in the role, Baldwin said playing Trump is “agony” this week. Trump fired back on Twitter, misspelling Baldwin’s name — calling him “Alex Baldwin” — and claiming Baldwin’s career was “dieing.” He later deleted the tweet and issued a new one with the spelling errors corrected.

You can watch the entire opening here: