A small plane made a dramatic but ultimately safe landing Saturday morning on an exit ramp to Interstate 35 in Stacy, Minn., northeast of the Twin Cities,
According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, the fixed-wing single-engine experimental plane was forced to make an emergency landing when it “overheated.” The pilot brought it down on the exit ramp and taxied to the parking lot of a nearby Kwik Trip at about 9:30 a.m.
No one was hurt and the plane appeared undamaged, but the Sheriff’s Office noted wryly in a tweet about the incident that a citation “was issued for quadruple parking.”
According to online records, the plane is co-owned by Michael L. Robbins of Cambridge, Minn.
STAFF REPORT
Small plane makes emergency landing on I-35 exit ramp north of Twin Cities
